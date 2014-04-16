Clone Captain Rex

The leader of the 501st Legion’s Torrent Company, CT-7567 – better known as Rex – was an exemplary clone trooper, brave under fire and dedicated to the men serving under him. As a no-nonsense, by-the-book trooper, Rex had to adjust to the maverick Jedi General Anakin Skywalker and his headstrong Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Despite his lifelong training and discipline, Rex came to admire and sometimes emulate Anakin’s genius for improvisation and his willingness to bend the rules.

Over many campaigns, Rex saw too many clone troopers die fighting the Separatists’ seemingly limitless battle droids. Some of those deaths were unavoidable, but other troopers died because commanders such as the Jedi General Pong Krell saw clones as expendable, little more than living droids bred to serve and die.

Rex believed in the Republic, and he had been trained to believe that a soldier’s highest calling was doing his duty despite long odds and orders he might not understand. But as the war ground up more and more of his men, Rex began to wonder what the point of the conflict was, and what price the clones would ultimately pay.

Over many campaigns, Rex saw too many clone troopers killed fighting the Separatists’ seemingly limitless battle droids. Some of those deaths were unavoidable, but other troopers lost their lives because commanders such as the Jedi General Pong Krell saw clones as expendable, little more than living droids bred to serve and die. After a spate of counterattacks in which the Separatists seemed to be using old strategies drawn up by Rex and Echo, Rex became suspicious that his old friend and comrade, long thought dead, had somehow survived.



On Skako Minor, Rex’s suspicions were confirmed when he, Anakin Skywalker, and the Bad Batch infiltrated a Separatist base and discovered Echo’s body connected to the Separatist computer network, his brain working out the complex calculations and battle strategies referred to as the algorithm.



Later, Rex was reunited with his old friend Ahsoka Tano when she returned with news of Maul's location on Mandalore. In an emotional reunion, Rex and his men painted their helmets orange in an homage to their former commander and agreed to follow Ahsoka into battle once more.



But in transit to deliver Maul to the Jedi Council, the unthinkable happened. Darth Sidious handed down Order 66, a decree for all clones to execute their Jedi generals. Despite the fact that Ahsoka was no longer a Jedi and that Rex was her friend, the inhibitor chip in his brain forced him to try to comply -- but a part of him resisted, urging Ahsoka to find information on the clone they called Fives. After she uncovered a secret recording detailing that the chips might have a hidden purpose, Ahsoka and a group of brave droids were able to remove Rex's chip just in time.



Back to his senses, Rex and Ahsoka Tano fought their way out of the medical bay and eventually were able to escape the cruiser as it was plummeting into the surface of a small moon. Although they desperately tried to spare as many clone lives as they could, once they touched down in a stolen Y-wing, Rex and Ahsoka were left to bury their dead comrades.



Years after the completion of the Clone Wars, Captain Rex along with Commanders Wolffe and Gregor trudged the plains of Seelos hunting for joopa. It was then that they met the Ghost crew, sent by Rex’s old compatriot, Ahsoka Tano. After Kanan hesitated to give his trust, Rex revealed that the three clones removed their chips before Order 66. The crew solicited the clones’ help in finding a potential new base and in turn the clones asked for their assistance catching a joopa. After shooting a menacing probe droid that had been tracking the clones’ walker, Rex proved that his allegiance lied with the Ghost crew.