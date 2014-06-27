-
AAT Battle Tank
The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 9.19m
droid
Video
© 2015 Disney
AAT Battle Tank History Gallery
- Images
Designed by Baktoid Armor Workshop, the Armored Assault Tank first saw service during the Trade Federation’s invasion of Naboo, anchoring the droid armies’ heavy infantry.
The AAT’s heavy weaponry made it a mainstay of the Separatist war machine, with armored divisions steamrolling opposition on many Republic worlds.