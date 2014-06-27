ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • AAT Battle Tank

    databank

    AAT Battle Tank

    The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.

Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 9.19m
droid

Video

Gallery

AAT Battle Tank History Gallery

  • Images
History

AAT's during the Trade Federation attack on Naboo

Designed by Baktoid Armor Workshop, the Armored Assault Tank first saw service during the Trade Federation’s invasion of Naboo, anchoring the droid armies’ heavy infantry.

AAT's during the Battle of Malastare

The AAT’s heavy weaponry made it a mainstay of the Separatist war machine, with armored divisions steamrolling opposition on many Republic worlds.

