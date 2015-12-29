-
Chancellor Lina Soh
Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh works diligently to protect, strengthen, and widen the reach of the Galactic Republic. Among her “Great Works” are the Outer Rim space station Starlight Beacon and the Republic Fair — both of which were targeted and destroyed by Nihil marauders. Despite these setbacks, Soh has remained calm and direct in her leadership, unafraid to make difficult choices and determined to fight back against the Nihil. While she responds to the deployment of the Nihil Stormwall, she also focuses on a crisis closer to home — the disappearance of her son, Kitrep, who is trapped behind enemy lines.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.7m
species
Human