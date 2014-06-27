Battle Droid

An early use of battle droids came during the invasion of Naboo, as the Trade Federation sent armies of B1s to seize the peaceful planet’s cities. Badly outnumbered, the Naboo surrendered and were taken to internment camps by the droid hordes.

A decade later, many other worlds would share Naboo’s fate. A single clone trooper could destroy many battle droids, but there were many more Separatist droids than Republic troops. It would take years of grinding battle for the Republic to defeat the Separatists, and that victory would prove hollow. The Clone Wars were part of a Sith plot to gain power over a militarized galactic civilization, with battle droids mere pawns in that plan.