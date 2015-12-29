-
Maarva Andor
In her younger days, Maarva Andor and her husband, Clem, made salvage runs to scattered worlds, scavenging unclaimed technology to bring back to their home on Ferrix. Part of the hardworking cycle of mechanical salvage, refurbishment, and resale that keeps the planet's economy afloat, Maarva has long since retired from hard labor, but remains a beloved figure in the community. A member of the Daughters of Ferrix, Maarva is revered for the sharpness of her mind and firmness of her spirit. Despite the years and her failing health, she has a strong independent streak in her, something she shares with her adopted son, Cassian.