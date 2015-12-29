Databank: The Mandalorian
Ahsoka Tano
Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano once served as the Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. A respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire’s reign changed the course of galactic history. Although she walked away from the Jedi Order, she continued to stand up for those fighting for peace and justice in the galaxy long after the fall of the Republic.
Blurrg
Blurrgs are two-legged beasts of burden found on a number of worlds in the galaxy. Stoic and strong, they are used for everything from agricultural labor to war, foraging lazily in paddocks or carrying Twi'lek guerrillas and clone troopers into battle. Although they appear harmless and docile, their toothy mouths can betray a fierce demeanor; females are known to devour the males of the species during mating season.
Bo-Katan Kryze
A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She has been fighting for the future of Mandalore since the Clone Wars, wearing armor that has been in her family for generations. The last of her line, she once wielded the Darksaber as the leader of the Mandalorian resistance in the age of rebellion. At the dawn of the New Republic, she led a team of Clan Kryze Mandalorians striking back at the Imperial remnant.Though her mission to retake Mandalore has faltered with the loss of the Darksaber, Bo-Katan finds newfound purpose and focus with the help of the Mandalorian Din Djarin, who won the blade in battle with Moff Gideon.
Boba Fett
With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, Boba Fett was once regarded as one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy. An unaltered genetic clone of his father, bounty hunter Jango Fett, Boba learned combat and martial skills from a young age. Over the course of his career, which included contracts for the Empire and the criminal underworld, he became a legend. Although Fett seemingly met his demise in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine after falling into the Great Pit of Carkoon, Boba survived the beast and lived to reclaim his armor, taking over the throne at Jabba's Palace.
