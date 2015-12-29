A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She has been fighting for the future of Mandalore since the Clone Wars, wearing armor that has been in her family for generations. The last of her line, she once wielded the Darksaber as the leader of the Mandalorian resistance in the age of rebellion. At the dawn of the New Republic, she led a team of Clan Kryze Mandalorians striking back at the Imperial remnant.Though her mission to retake Mandalore has faltered with the loss of the Darksaber, Bo-Katan finds newfound purpose and focus with the help of the Mandalorian Din Djarin, who won the blade in battle with Moff Gideon.