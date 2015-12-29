-
The Nihil
The anarchists known as the Nihil live for piracy, debauchery, and chaos. Recognized by their patchwork armor, gas masks, and marked by the Eye of the Storm symbol, they are led by Marchion Ro, a vicious Evereni. The success of these marauders is due in part to their access to previously unknown hyperspace routes and proprietary Path engines that allow them to jump to these secret lanes. As a result, the Nihil routinely surprise their enemies and wreak havoc on anyone who stands in their way. The terrorist group was responsible for the Great Disaster, the attack on the Republic Fair, and the destruction of Starlight Beacon. Since then, they have claimed multiple sectors of space—and the planets within them—for their own. To them, it’s simply Nihil space. To the Republic, it is the Occlusion Zone, a sector that is not to be crossed.
