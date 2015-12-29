ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Vel Sartha

    databank

    Vel Sartha

    Above all else, Vel Sartha is a survivor. A rebel operative ever on the move, Vel is willing to sacrifice creature comforts, personal relationships, and even her life for her latest mission: to infiltrate the Empire on Aldhani.

Show More Loading...
Appearances

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved