Episode Guides
-
-
"Rix Road" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian returns home to Ferrix, a tinderbox that is experiencing a spark of rebellion.
-
"Daughter of Ferrix" Episode Guide | Andor
A fugitive once more, Cassian must make his next move before it is too late.
-
"One Way Out" Episode Guide | Andor
A rare opportunity opens and the time for Cassian and his fellow inmates to act is now.
-
"Nobody's Listening!" Episode Guide | Andor
Under intense scrutiny while imprisoned, Cassian makes allies plan an impossible escape.
-
-
-
"Narkina 5" Episode Guide | Andor
The Empire catches up to Cassian, but are as yet unaware of his identity and past.
-
"Announcement" Episode Guide | Andor
The repercussions of the Aldhani heist reach all the way to Coruscant, while Cassian returns home.
-
"The Eye" Episode Guide | Andor
With cover from a spectacular local festival, the Aldhani mission reaches a point of no return.
-
"The Axe Forgets" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian must carefully navigate the distrust inherent in being the new member of a secret operation.
-
-
-
"Aldhani" Episode Guide | Andor
Out of options, Cassian is recruited for a dangerous mission to infiltrate an Imperial garrison.
-
"Reckoning" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian’s desperation to avoid arrest leads him to a mysterious man with unknown connections.
-
"That Would Be Me" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian attempts to lay low on Ferrix as agents of the law close in.
-
"Kassa" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian Andor’s reckless search for answers about his past makes him a wanted man.
-
Video
News + Features
Databank: Andor
-
Aldhani
A world of lush, green highlands and sparkling, clear waterways, Aldhani has been occupied by the Empire for over a decade. Beneath the surface, a cultural clash is brewing. While the native Dhanis revere the lands and valleys as sacred, the Empire values the territory for tactical advantage, and has displaced many of the locals and deterred their most sacred rituals.
-
-
B2EMO
Long ago, B2EMO -- often called Bee-two, or more simply, Bee -- was a cutting-edge groundmech salvage assist unit fresh off the assembly line. Now very old and quite weary for a droid, Bee continues to serve the Andor family, a dedicated member of the clan tasked with towing scrap and assisting in their communications.
-
Benthic Two Tubes
-
-
-
-
-
Cassian Andor
Cassian Andor has spent much of his life watching as the Empire lay waste to the galaxy. As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, he will undertake a dangerous mission to Aldhani and ultimately become an accomplished Alliance Intelligence officer, commanding respect from his rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire.
-
-
Clem Andor
-
Clone Troopers
At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars.
© 2015 Disney
Stills Gallery | Andor
- Images
© 2015 Disney
Poster Gallery | Andor
- Images
© 2015 Disney
Concept Art Gallery | Andor
Behind-the-scenes concept art, lighting concepts, and more from Andor.
- Images