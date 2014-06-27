ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Shaak Ti

    databank

    Shaak Ti

    A wise and patient Jedi Master, the Togruta Shaak Ti fought at the Battle of Geonosis, and supervised the training of clone cadets on Kamino. There, she struggled to balance the necessity of producing capable troopers with compassion for the clones as living beings. Ti helped defend Kamino against Separatist attack, balancing assignments in the field with her duties on the Jedi Council.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
  • Female
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.87m
species
Weapons

Video

Show More Loading...

Gallery

Shaak Ti Biography Gallery

  • Images
Next Page »

History

Shaak Ti and the Jedi Council addressing Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker

During the final years of the Republic, the Togruta Jedi Master Shaak Ti served on the Jedi Council. Ti joined the rescue mission to Geonosis that led to the first battle of the Clone Wars.

Shaak Ti overseeing operations on Kamino

During the Clone Wars, Ti supervised the training of clone cadets on Kamino, working alongside mercenary instructors and Kaminoan scientists. She served as a mentor to cadets such as Echo and Fives and defended Kamino against a Separatist assault.

Shaak Ti talking with ARC Trooper 'Fives' on Kamino

Late in the war, Ti had to deal with a mystery: a tumor found in the brain of a clone trooper named Tup. Ti found herself in a power struggle with the Kaminoans, and wrestling with disturbing questions about the clones’ origin and ultimate purpose.

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved