During the final years of the Republic, the Togruta Jedi Master Shaak Ti served on the Jedi Council. Ti joined the rescue mission to Geonosis that led to the first battle of the Clone Wars.

During the Clone Wars, Ti supervised the training of clone cadets on Kamino, working alongside mercenary instructors and Kaminoan scientists. She served as a mentor to cadets such as Echo and Fives and defended Kamino against a Separatist assault.

Late in the war, Ti had to deal with a mystery: a tumor found in the brain of a clone trooper named Tup. Ti found herself in a power struggle with the Kaminoans, and wrestling with disturbing questions about the clones’ origin and ultimate purpose.