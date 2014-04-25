The Kel Dor Jedi Master Plo Koon proved himself a wise and compassionate member of the Jedi Order in the Republic’s final days, seeking to guide the galaxy amid the threat of war and strange stirrings in the Force.

When the Separatist movement led to the Clone Wars, Plo led clone troopers on many missions, forming a tight bond with Clone Commander Wolffe and his Wolfpack.

Master Plo discovered disquieting evidence about the origins of the Clone Wars, and sought to understand the will of the Force. But he died in Order 66, betrayed by the clones he had protected during so many battles.