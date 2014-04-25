-
Plo Koon
A Kel Dor from Dorin, Plo Koon was among the wisest members of the Jedi Order, respected for his level-headed analysis of events and unflappable calm. Deeply concerned for life in all its myriad forms, Plo was especially devoted to protecting the clones under his command. He shared a special bond with Ahsoka Tano, whom he’d brought to the Jedi Order as a toddler. One of many victims of Order 66, Master Plo died at Cato Neimoidia when his wingmen shot down his starfighter.
Dorin
Male
Height: 1.88m
Kel Dor
Jedi Starfighter
The Kel Dor Jedi Master Plo Koon proved himself a wise and compassionate member of the Jedi Order in the Republic’s final days, seeking to guide the galaxy amid the threat of war and strange stirrings in the Force.
When the Separatist movement led to the Clone Wars, Plo led clone troopers on many missions, forming a tight bond with Clone Commander Wolffe and his Wolfpack.
Master Plo discovered disquieting evidence about the origins of the Clone Wars, and sought to understand the will of the Force. But he died in Order 66, betrayed by the clones he had protected during so many battles.