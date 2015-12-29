-
Cassian Andor
Cassian Andor has spent much of his life watching as the Empire lay waste to the galaxy. As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, he will undertake a dangerous mission to Aldhani and ultimately become an accomplished Alliance Intelligence officer, commanding respect from his rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire.
-
Male
News + Features
Although he's long claimed to be from the world of Fest, Cassian was once known as Kassa on Kenari. A lush jungle planet all-but destroyed by a mining accident, Kassa and his sister, Kerri, lived among a tribe of youngsters who survived on the untamed planet. When he was adopted by Maarva and Clem Andor at the age of 9, Cassian left Kenari behind, but could not shake thoughts of his sister.
On Ferrix, the young man grew up answering to the name Cassian Andor among his friends and neighbors. But Cassian understood the power of keeping a low profile. During a heist on Aldhani, he asked his fellow rebels to simply call him "Clem." Lying low in the aftermath of that mission, he adopted the alias "Keef Girgo" to avoid Imperial attention while vacationing on the resort world of Niamos.