Vader’s Castle
An obsidian tower rising from the lava fields of Mustafar, Darth Vader’s personal redoubt sits above an ancient Sith cave that is a source of malignant power, as well as near the site of the former Anakin Skywalker’s maiming by Obi-Wan Kenobi. These twin connections help Vader channel his rage and pain into a focus for the dark side of the Force. After Vader’s death, the castle has become a pilgrimage site for cultists drawn to the Sith Lord’s legend.
