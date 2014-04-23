Chopper (C1-10P)

Recovered from a downed Y-wing on Ryloth, Chopper met Hera Syndulla when his craft crashed during the Clone Wars. Pulled from the wreckage, the cranky droid quickly became a trusted companion, willing to aid the young girl in spying on Imperials and other early missions that were against her parents’ wishes.



When Hera left home to become a rebel offworld, Chopper followed, eventually working as a trusted member of the Ghost crew. Chopper was capable at manning the guns during battle, or trading his orange and yellow paint job for a more Imperial finish to go undercover behind enemy lines. The droid delighted in interacting with his friends in between missions, playing pranks on his fellow rebels, and unleashing more damaging antics on his enemies, chuckling electronically as he got the better of Imperial astromechs and stormtroopers.



After many years of repairs and patch jobs, Chopper had a beat-up, worn look that matched his sometimes cranky personality. During a refueling mission on Horizon Base, Chopper stole a strut to upgrade his appearance. But beyond his rugged exterior, Chopper proved to be an essential part of the small rebel team, as loyal and heroic as the rest.