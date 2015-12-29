-
Puffer Pig
The puffer pig is a rare creature whose comical appearance and odd traits mask a hidden value. With a small, plump body, two large eyes set far apart, horn rows on their back, and a prominent snout, puffer pigs are not physically impressive animals; in addition to their strange look, the creatures balloon to more than triple their size when frightened. Puffer pigs' real gift is their sense of smell, particularly for precious minerals. In the age of the Empire, when mining was restricted, this ability led to the trade of puffer pigs on the black market.