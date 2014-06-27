In the latter days of the Old Republic, Yoda served as Grand Master of the Jedi Council, conferring with legendary Jedi Masters like Mace Windu and Ki-Adi-Mundi on matters important to the Republic. After the Trade Federation’s invasion of Naboo, Qui-Gon Jinn, who had been sent (with his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi) to settle the dispute, spoke before the Council. Qui-Gon revealed that he had been attacked by a dark warrior, and that he had discovered a vergence in the Force in the form of young slave boy Anakin Skywalker. Yoda was curious about this development, and agreed that Anakin be brought before the Council for evaluation. Anakin was tested by the Jedi Masters, and while he was unusually strong with the Force, Yoda sensed much fear in the boy. “Fear is the path to the dark side,” he told Anakin. With that, the Council refused to approve Anakin for Jedi training, much to the shock of Qui-Gon. Later, after Qui-Gon’s death at the hands of the mysterious dark warrior, as well as heroic actions by Anakin, Yoda informed Obi-Wan that the Council had reversed their decision and would honor the fallen Jedi’s dying wish -- Anakin was to be trained, and it would fall to Obi-Wan to teach him the ways of the Force. And while Qui-Gon’s killer, Darth Maul, had been destroyed by Obi-Wan, Yoda believed a Sith Lord was still at large. “Always two, there are,” he said. “A Master and an apprentice. No more, no less.”

In the aftermath of the Battle of Naboo, a Separatist movement led by former Jedi Count Dooku -- Yoda’s one-time Padawan -- was growing throughout the galaxy. This resulted in an age of intrigue and distrust across the galaxy, as the Republic seemed to be inexorably shifting towards war. While instructing younglings in lightsaber technique, Yoda had a brief meeting with Obi-Wan to discuss the location of Kamino -- a planet that was seemingly erased from the Jedi Archives. It was an act that troubled the Jedi Master. Ultimately, Obi-Wan located the system and informed Yoda and the Council that a massive clone army had been formed there, falsely in the name of the Republic and on orders of the Jedi Council. While the circumstances surrounding the army’s creation were murky, Yoda led the clones in a clash with Separatists on Geonosis. This would be the start of the Clone War. In the battle’s climax, Yoda dueled Count Dooku, who had joined the dark side as the apprentice of the mysterious Darth Sidious.