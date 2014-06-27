Obi-Wan Kenobi's Lightsabers

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    During his years as a Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi fought with three lightsabers. His first had a blue plasma blade and a hilt similar to that of his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. Obi-Wan used this weapon until Darth Maul kicked it into a deep shaft on Naboo. He then constructed a new, blue-bladed lightsaber with a similar design. After attaining the rank of Jedi Master, Obi-Wan built a third saber, also with a blue plasma blade. He used this saber until he sacrificed his life aboard the Death Star, allowing himself to be struck down by Darth Vader so Luke Skywalker could escape.

