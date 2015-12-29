-
Professor Huyang
An ancient droid, but still quick of mind, Huyang oversaw the construction of lightsabers in the Jedi Order for centuries. After the fall of the Republic and the Jedi, his databanks remain a repository of ancient Jedi lore, including an exacting record of every lightsaber constructed under his supervision. A storied architect and professor, during the Clone Wars Huyang was based out of the training vessel Crucible, where he guided younglings in the art of saber construction as part of their journey to become Padawans. He continues to be operational after the end of the Jedi Order, surviving through the rise and fall of the Empire, to see the dawn of the New Republic.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.8m