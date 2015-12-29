-
Lola (L0-LA59)
A friendly droid that’s a perfect companion, L0-LA59, or Lola, is Princess Leia Organa's constant companion while exploring the grounds of the Royal Palace on Alderaan. Small enough to fit into the 10-year-old Leia's tiny hands or be stowed in a pocket or pouch, Lola can hover for short distances on her own or hop around on retractable legs. Contained in her diminutive shell are helpful tools and devices. However, even the most faithful droid can be reprogrammed to serve a new master.