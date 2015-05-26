Databank: The Force Awakens
-
Abednedo
A gregarious and clever species, Abednedos are common sights in the galaxy, pursuing a range of professions on many planets. They hail from a planet of the same name, which is noted for its sprawling, colorful and chaotic cities. After the Battle of Endor, the Empire attacked Abednedo with a climate-disruption array; as a result, many Abednedos support the New Republic or the Resistance. Their native language is Abednedish, though many speak Basic.
-
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
-
Admiral Statura
A veteran Resistance officer, Statura fought to liberate his homeworld of Garel from the Empire while he was just a teenager. Later, Leia Organa recruited him to handle ship procurement and logistics for the Resistance. The technically savvy Statura helped identify the thermal oscillator as the key target in the Resistance’s attack on Starkiller Base.
-
-
-
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
-
AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
-
-
B-U4D (Buford)
A burly loading droid clad in yellow ceramic armor plate, B-U4D serves on D’Qar as part of the ground crew that keeps the Resistance’s starfighters ready to fly. Tough and hard-working, “Buford” is one of many Resistance droids granted independence and seen as partners in the cause rather than mere machines.
-
Bala-Tik
An agent of the feared Guavian Death Gang, Bala-Tik’s black leather coat and percussive cannon indicate his status within the galactic underworld. Bala-Tik negotiates business for the Guavians, backed by faceless, voiceless cybernetic soldiers awaiting the signal to take action. Bala-Tik considers Han Solo a capable smuggler and a valuable source of information, but his patience with the slippery Corellian and his endless excuses has all but run out.
-
Bazine Netal
A feared bounty hunter, Bazine Netal grew up on Chaaktil, where she learned a range of deadly martial arts at Delphi Kloda’s combat school. Netal’s baffleweave dress jams sensors, while her black cowl hides burn damage inflicted by a flamethrower in her youth. Netal is a deadly opponent whose typical arsenal includes a snub-nosed blaster, poisoned dagger, throwing knives and concealed thermal detonators. She was at Maz’s castle in the company of Grummgar when Han Solo, Finn and Rey arrived, and slipped away to report their location to the First Order.
-
Databank: The Last Jedi
-
A-wing Fighter
With its sleek arrowhead shape, streamlined cockpit, and massive twin engines, the A-wing starfighter suggests raw speed even when parked within Alliance hangar bays. Faster than even the TIE interceptor, the A-wing is well suited for lightning strikes. It sports a pair of pivoting laser cannons on each wingtip. The starfighters of Green Squadron, which flew in the Battle of Endor, were made up of A-wing starfighters. The A-wing continued to evolve, and was part of the Resistance’s starfighter corps during its fight against the First Order.
-
Abednedo
A gregarious and clever species, Abednedos are common sights in the galaxy, pursuing a range of professions on many planets. They hail from a planet of the same name, which is noted for its sprawling, colorful and chaotic cities. After the Battle of Endor, the Empire attacked Abednedo with a climate-disruption array; as a result, many Abednedos support the New Republic or the Resistance. Their native language is Abednedish, though many speak Basic.
-
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
-
Ahch-To
An uncharted world located deep in the galaxy’s Unknown Regions, Ahch-To is the world where the Jedi Order was founded, and its sacred island is the site of the first Jedi Temple. Luke Skywalker discovered the lost world after a long search, and chose it as his place of exile – only to have Rey find her way to his lonely island.
-
Ahch-To Jedi Temple
The first temple of the Jedi Order sits atop Ahch-To’s sacred island, high above the surrounding sea. The temple has been worn away by wind and time, but a visitor will still find mosaics depicting the first Jedi and an ancient meditation ledge. This spot is where Rey takes her next steps into a larger world.
-
-
Alcida-Auka
Alcida-Auka is the matron of the Caretakers on Ahch-To’s sacred island, and oversees their maintenance of the island’s structures, a religious duty that has fallen to them for eons. Alcida-Auka refers to the other Caretakers as her “daughters” and instructs them in their proper duties. While she has accepted Luke Skywalker as a seeker of truth, she has doubts about his reckless new apprentice.
-
Amilyn Holdo
An unconventional Resistance officer, Amilyn Holdo was one of Leia Organa’s oldest friends. She assumed command of the Resistance fleet after Leia was injured. As the peril to the Resistance grew, Holdo’s insistence on secrecy and her brusque manner led her into conflict with Poe Dameron. She sacrificed her life to save the Resistance transports during the desperate flight to Crait.
-
-
-
autovalet droid
-
Databank: The Rise of Skywalker
-
Admiral Griss
-
-
Ajan Kloss
Originally scouted as a potential site for a Rebel Alliance base, at the behest of General Leia Organa Ajan Kloss served as a secluded outpost after the Battle of Endor, becoming a training ground for the Jedi Luke Skywalker. Years later, it serves a similar function as home of Resistance fighters and a place for Rey to continue her training.
-
-
Aki-Aki
The native Aki-Aki of Pasaana revere the duality of life, both tenacious and fragile, welcoming offworlders with open arms during their biennial festival season, when food and water are plentiful. But between these colorful and joyous celebrations, the Aki-Aki live an austere life, gathering food and water for the next grand event.
-
Alazmec
The Alazmec of Winsit are adherents of the dark side, and particularly devoted pilgrims journey to Darth Vader’s wrecked castle on Mustafar to venerate his memory. These Sith devotees are the guardians of Mustafar’s Corvax Fen, where they have planted irontrees in its scanty soil. They defend its secrets against seekers they consider unworthy – including First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren.
-
-
-
-
-
Babu Frik’s workshop
Located in the heart of Kijimi City’s Thieves Quarter, Babu Frik’s workshop is a squat blockhouse overflowing with gear and droid parts. People from all across Kijimi City come to the workshop to do business with Babu, but he only performs “special modifications” for his patrons, the Spice Runners, who have made him an honorary member.
-
BB-8
A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-wing in working order. When Poe’s mission to Jakku ended with his capture by the First Order, BB-8 fled into the desert with a vital clue to the location of Luke Skywalker. He rejoined Poe in time for the attack on Starkiller Base, then helped Rey locate Skywalker’s planet of exile. As the Resistance rebuilt its forces after the Battle of Crait, BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey.