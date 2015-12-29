-
Orla Jareni
Orla Jareni is a Wayseeker Jedi. Where the Force leads her, Orla follows—she is not tethered to one location. Her caustic wit, sharp judgments, and general lack of tact often rub people the wrong way, and her independence has led her to operate independently of the dictates of the Jedi Council. Her appearance is as strikingly individual as her choices, with the stark pale skin and high cheekbones common to Umbarans. In addition, Orla wields a hinged, double-bladed lightsaber.
