Avar Kriss
Compassionate and noble, Master Avar Kriss united the Jedi during the tragic events of the Great Disaster, saving millions of lives and earning her the nickname “Hero of Hetzal.” Soon after, the Jedi Council elevated her to become marshal of Starlight Beacon station. But after repeated attacks by Nihil marauders, Avar has become consumed with stopping the Eye of the Nihil. When the station is destroyed by the Nihil, Avar blames herself and sets off into the Occlusion Zone to set things right and stop the Nihil once and for all.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.73m
species
Human