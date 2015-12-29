Databank: Ahsoka
-
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
-
Ahsoka Tano
Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano once served as the Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. A respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire’s reign changed the course of galactic history. Although she walked away from the Jedi Order, she continued to stand up for those fighting for peace and justice in the galaxy long after the fall of the Republic.
-
Ahsoka's lightsabers
As a Padawan, Ahsoka Tano used a green-bladed lightsaber, often wielding it in a non-standard reverse grip. Under the tutelage of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka became a skilled duelist, and built a second green-bladed lightsaber with a shorter, shoto-style blade. She used this shorter-bladed lightsaber to complement her primary weapon. During her time with the rebellion, Ahsoka used a pair of new lightsabers with white plasma blades.
-
Ahsoka's T-6 Jedi Shuttle
In the age of the New Republic, Ahsoka Tano travels across the galaxy in her shuttle, T-6 1974. A classic design once used by the Jedi Order in the time of the Clone Wars, the rotating parts of a T-6 shuttle allow for flexibility of configuration when landing on a variety of planetary surfaces or docking with starships and stations.
-
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
-
-
Arcana Star Map
Beneath the ruins of an ancient temple on Arcana, Ahsoka Tano recovers a delicate star map in the form of a puzzle-like sphere. Once unlocked, the device can reveal a pathway to coordinates in another galaxy, matching the hyperspace migrations of the noble purrgil as well as providing a chance to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger.
-
-
Baylan Skoll
Baylan Skoll is lightsaber-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. But make no mistake: although there was a time when Skoll knew the acclaimed Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Baylan is no Jedi. Now allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan, after the fall of the Jedi and the Empire, Skoll remains a shrewd fighter in search of power who believes that another war is inevitable.
-
Bokken sabers
For generations, the Jedi Order employed a variety of training instruments to prepare younglings and Padawans for lightsaber defense. Bokken sabers, lightweight wooden facsimiles similar in shape to the kyber-powered weapon of the Jedi, are tools for safely sparring without the danger of losing a hand.
-
C-3PO (See-Threepio)
C-3PO longs for more peaceful times, but his continued service to the Resistance — and his knowledge of more than seven million forms of communication — keeps the worry-prone droid in the frontlines of galactic conflict. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, Threepio was built by a young Anakin Skywalker, and has been a constant companion to astromech R2-D2. Over the years, he was involved in some of the galaxy’s most defining moments and thrilling battles. Since the Empire’s defeat, C-3PO has served Leia Organa, head of a Resistance spy ring aimed at undermining the First Order.
-