On Coruscant, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker captured Zam Wesell, a shapeshifting assassin who’d tried to kill Padmé Amidala. But before the Jedi could interrogate Wesell, a mysterious figure in Mandalorian armor shot her dead with a toxic dart. The strange weapon led Obi-Wan to the waterworld of Kamino, where he discovered a galaxy-shaking secret. Supposedly on Jedi orders, the Kaminoans had created an army of clones using the genetic material of a bounty hunter named Jango Fett. When Obi-Wan confronted Jango, he recognized him as the killer he’d tracked from Coruscant. Jango said the Kaminoans had recruited him through a man named Tyranus. Obi-Wan tried to bring Jango back to Coruscant for questioning, but he escaped with his “son” Boba, actually an unaltered clone. Obi-Wan tracked them to Geonosis, evading a fusillade of fire from the Fetts’ starship Slave I. There, he discovered Jango was working with Count Dooku’s Separatists. Jango defended Dooku during the battle with the Jedi, but proved no match for Mace Windu, who struck off his head with one swing of his amethyst-bladed lightsaber. But Jango’s legacy lived on through the millions of clones that became the Grand Army of the Republic.