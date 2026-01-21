STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Celebrate Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th Anniversary With This Who’s Who Poster

January 21, 2026
Katarina Cruz

Take a closer look at the poster art marking Lucasfilm Animation’s anniversary with a complete and numbered list of characters and ships!

Although there is no realistic scenario in which Mother Talzin would find herself in the same room as Opeepit, Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th Anniversary makes that and so many other unexpected pairings possible.

As we cap off two decades full of found family, wonder, and boundless storytelling, and look ahead to the exciting next chapter with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord this year, StarWars.com is here to give you a closer look at Lucasfilm Animation poster art first unveiled at last year’s Star Wars Celebration Japan. The art brings together a galaxy full of faces and facets from all eras of Star Wars animation, with 152 characters and a fleet of some of the most iconic ships (plus a purrgil). This was definitely a crossover worth waiting for.

Drawing from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, the Tales of anthology series, Star Wars Resistance, and even Strange Magic and Star Wars Detours (unaired but never forgotten), Lucasfilm Animation dug deep for boundless inspiration and plenty of deep-cut character selection. The finished piece is teeming with a variety of characters and creatures, styled like one of the legendary Lucasfilm team photos to commemorate the end of a production or other milestone. 

Test your knowledge with the complete and numbered list of every character and ship featured below!

  1. Clone Trooper
  2. Yoda
  3. Loth-cat
  4. Chopper
  5. Loth-cat
  6. Ezra Bridger
  7. Ahsoka Tano
  8. Morai
  9. C-3PO
  10. Omega
  11. Wrecker
  12. Meebur Gascon
  13. Gonky
  14. Neeku Vozo
  15. Leia Organa
  16. Padmé Amidala
  17. Anakin Skywalker
  18. Klik-Klak
  19. Thang
  20. Stuff
  21. Pit Droid
  22. Orka
  23. Admiral Trench
  24. Jocasta Nu
  25. Boba Fett
  26. LEP servant droid
  27. Aurra Sing
  28. Torra Doza
  29. Clone 99
  30. 332nd Company Clone Trooper
  31. Aayla Secura
  32. Seventh Sister Inquisitor
  33. Grand Admiral Thrawn
  34. Embo
  35. Asajj Ventress
  36. Flix
  37. Gregor
  38. Tech
  39. T-series Tactical Droid
  40. Duchess Satine Kryze
  41. Chewbacca
  42. Jarek Yeager
  43. Edmon Rampart
  44. Rafa Martez
  45. Trace Martez
  46. AP-5
  47. Ziro the Hutt
  48. Stormtrooper
  49. Commander Wolffe
  50. Morgan Elsbeth
  51. Pre Vizsla
  52. Nala Se
  53. Kit Fisto
  54. Jar Jar Binks
  55. Mace Windu
  56. Captain Rex
  57. Fifth Brother Inquisitor
  58. Major Elrik Vonreg
  59. Synara San
  60. ARC Trooper Jesse
  61. Bossk
  62. Marg Krim
  63. Atai Molec
  64. Pong Krell
  65. Darth Vader
  66. Emperor Palpatine
  67. Bendu
  68. AZI-3
  69. Riff Tamson
  70. Dume
  71. Gar Saxon
  72. Bail Organa
  73. Quinlan Vos
  74. Depa Billaba
  75. Captain Howzer
  76. Queen Karina the Great
  77. Republic Attack Gunship
  78. Mandalorian Gauntlet Fighter
  79. CX Dagger Vessel
  80. Ryder Azadi’s U-wing
  81. TIE Fighter
  82. Marauder
  83. ARC-170 Starfighter
  84. Outcast
  85. Sato's Hammer
  86. Chimaera
  87. Republic Attack Cruiser
  88. Republic Assault Ship
  89. Purrgil
  90. Vulture Droid
  91. Fireball
  92. Eta-2 Jedi Interceptor
  93. Ghost
  94. Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter
  95. Banking Clan Frigate
  96. Jedi T-6 Shuttle
  97. Separatist Dreadnought
  98. V-Wing Starfighter
  99. Muchi
  100. Zillo Beast
  101. Todo 360
  102. Darth Bane
  103. Imperial Royal Guard
  104. General Grievous
  105. Nightsister Zombie
  106. The Grand Inquisitor
  107. Saw Gerrera
  108. Nute Gunray
  109. Bib Fortuna
  110. Commando Droid
  111. Queen Miraj Scintel
  112. Super Battle Droid
  113. Wat Tambor
  114. Prince Lee-Char
  115. MagnaGuard
  116. Rotta the Hutt
  117. Jabba the Hutt
  118. Morley
  119. Ryder Azadi
  120. Savage Opress
  121. Barriss Offee
  122. Cad Bane
  123. Sabine Wren
  124. Alexsandr Kallus
  125. Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios
  126. Hunter
  127. Dr. Royce Hemlock
  128. Eleventh Brother Inquisitor
  129. Tam Ryvora
  130. Fennec Shand
  131. Commander Mayday
  132. Lando Calrissian
  133. Commander Jun Sato
  134. Lama Su
  135. Hondo Ohnaka
  136. Chairman Papanoida
  137. C-21 Highsinger
  138. Latts Razzi
  139. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  140. Commander Cody
  141. Super Tactical Droid
  142. Crosshair
  143. Shaak Ti
  144. Mother Talzin
  145. Ki-Adi-Mundi
  146. Poggle the Lesser
  147. Mon Mothma
  148. Riyo Chuchi
  149. Grand Moff Tarkin
  150. Phee Genoa
  151. Count Dooku
  152. Qui-Gon Jinn
  153. Maul
  154. Hera Syndulla
  155. Kanan Jarrus
  156. Professor Huyang
  157. Kazuda Xiono
  158. Wullf Yularen
  159. Battle Droid
  160. Tera Sinube
  161. Jawa
  162. Opeepit
  163. Killer
  164. Even Piell
  165. Numa
  166. Batcher
  167. BB-8
  168. Yaddle
  169. Plo Koon
  170. Bo-Katan Kryze
  171. Echo
  172. Gungi
  173. R2-D2
