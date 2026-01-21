Celebrate Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th Anniversary With This Who’s Who Poster

Take a closer look at the poster art marking Lucasfilm Animation’s anniversary with a complete and numbered list of characters and ships!

Although there is no realistic scenario in which Mother Talzin would find herself in the same room as Opeepit, Lucasfilm Animation’s 20th Anniversary makes that and so many other unexpected pairings possible.

As we cap off two decades full of found family, wonder, and boundless storytelling, and look ahead to the exciting next chapter with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord this year, StarWars.com is here to give you a closer look at Lucasfilm Animation poster art first unveiled at last year’s Star Wars Celebration Japan. The art brings together a galaxy full of faces and facets from all eras of Star Wars animation, with 152 characters and a fleet of some of the most iconic ships (plus a purrgil). This was definitely a crossover worth waiting for.

Drawing from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, the Tales of anthology series, Star Wars Resistance, and even Strange Magic and Star Wars Detours (unaired but never forgotten), Lucasfilm Animation dug deep for boundless inspiration and plenty of deep-cut character selection. The finished piece is teeming with a variety of characters and creatures, styled like one of the legendary Lucasfilm team photos to commemorate the end of a production or other milestone.

Test your knowledge with the complete and numbered list of every character and ship featured below!