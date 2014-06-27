Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    These wedge-shaped one-man starfighters were built for the Jedi Order. The Delta-7’s designers worked with the Jedi to create a starfighter for pilots with Force-aided reflexes, stripping down the fighters’ systems and making their controls as responsive as possible. With skilled pilots such as Anakin Skywalker and Saesee Tiin at the controls, Delta-7s were lightning-quick in combat, darting in for attack runs and then skipping nimbly away from retaliatory fire. During one famous encounter, Obi-Wan Kenobi piloted a Delta-7 through Geonosis’s planetary ring, pursued by Jango Fett in his starship Slave I. Plo Koon was piloting his Delta-7 above Cato Neimoidia when Chancellor Palpatine ordered the clones to execute Order 66. Plo’s wingman caught the Jedi General by surprise and blew his fighter out of the sky.

  • Length: 8.0m

