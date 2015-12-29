-
Vice Admiral Rampart
After the fall of the Republic, Vice Admiral Rampart eagerly took on the role of overseeing the clone troopers on Kamino for the new Galactic Empire. In the early days of the regime, Rampart's loyalty to Governor Tarkin and the rest of the Imperials was unquestioned. But after damaging evidence of his order to destroy Tipoca City came to light on the floor of the Galactic Senate, Rampart was arrested, standing accused as a traitor to the Empire despite his protestations that he was simply following orders.
Appearances
Vehicles