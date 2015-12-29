Flix left his homeworld of Drahgor III with dreams of becoming a long-limbed cantina crooner, despite his family's doubts in his abilities. Instead, for years he and his partner, Orka, ran the Office of Acquisitions on the Colossus refueling platform on Castilon, where the pair helped down-on-their-luck racers find the right new or used parts in exchange for credits or, sometimes, a simple meal. When the Colossus took flight and ironically began to run out of fuel, the plight of Flix's friends spurred a trepidatious return to ask his family for help. As his cousins ran a fuel refinery, his bloodline entitled him to some of the stores.