Tera Sinube
The wise old Jedi Master Tera Sinube was an expert on the Coruscant underworld, having studied the criminal activities of the lower levels of the city world for decades. A methodical investigator, Sinube was also a keen observer of people. Bolstered by his connection to the Force, Sinube's deductive skills could piece together evidence and solve a crime faster than seasoned detectives in Coruscant law enforcement. Though his body may have slowed in his advanced years, his mind remained quick and agile.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
species
Weapons