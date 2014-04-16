A Nautolan Jedi Knight, Kit Fisto traded his traditional role as a negotiator and peacekeeper for a generalship leading Republic troops. As part of a Jedi rescue mission to Geonosis, he fought Separatist droids and saw the first shots fired in the Clone Wars.

Kit was a capable fighter on land, but as a water-breathing Nautolan he particularly excelled at underwater combat. He led clone troopers into battle on Mon Cala, helping keep Prince Lee-Char safe from Separatist troops hunting him.

Kit survived the Clone Wars, but met his end when the Jedi tried to take Supreme Chancellor Palpatine into custody. He wasn’t prepared for the ferocity of Palpatine’s assault on the Jedi, and a lightsaber slash ended his life.