  • Kit Fisto

    databank

    Kit Fisto

    Kit Fisto is a striking example of an alien Jedi, a Nautolan with large eyes, and a gathered tangle of flexible tentacle-tresses extending from his head. He is at home in the waters of aquatic planets, like his native Glee Anselm. As a Jedi Master, Fisto has an intense focus, particularly in combat. He is also much more laid back and capable of enjoying a hearty chuckle than some of his humorless colleagues.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
  • Glee Anselm
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.96m
species
Weapons
Vehicles
  • Jedi Starfighter

History

Kit Fisto fights Separatist droids

A Nautolan Jedi Knight, Kit Fisto traded his traditional role as a negotiator and peacekeeper for a generalship leading Republic troops. As part of a Jedi rescue mission to Geonosis, he fought Separatist droids and saw the first shots fired in the Clone Wars.

Kit Fisto and Ahsoka Tano underwater on Mon Cala

Kit was a capable fighter on land, but as a water-breathing Nautolan he particularly excelled at underwater combat. He led clone troopers into battle on Mon Cala, helping keep Prince Lee-Char safe from Separatist troops hunting him.

Darth Sidious killing Kit Fisto

Kit survived the Clone Wars, but met his end when the Jedi tried to take Supreme Chancellor Palpatine into custody. He wasn’t prepared for the ferocity of Palpatine’s assault on the Jedi, and a lightsaber slash ended his life.

