After the bounty hunter Cad Bane freed Ziro the Hutt from a Republic prison, the Jedi Council sent Obi-Wan Kenobi and Quinlan Vos to return Ziro and capture Bane. Vos’s brash ways had given him a reputation as a maverick Jedi, a contrast to the relatively staid Kenobi.

Vos and Obi-Wan tracked Ziro from Nal Hutta to Teth, where they discovered an unknown killer had shot Ziro dead. They skirmished with Cad Bane, who arrived at the same time they did, but the bounty hunter escaped them as well.

Later, Vos was given a difficult assignment by the Jedi Council: assassinate Count Dooku. Going undercover, he teamed up with Dooku’s former apprentice, the assassin Asajj Ventress. Vos fell in love with Ventress, who persuaded him to learn the ways of the dark side in order to defeat Dooku. As Vos would discover, such dalliances are extremely perilous for Jedi.