ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Quinlan Vos

    databank

    Quinlan Vos

    A Jedi with a sarcastic sense of humor and a reputation for not playing by the rules, Quinlan Vos was an expert tracker renowned for his ability to read memories from objects people handled. The Jedi Council sent him on a mission to assassinate Count Dooku, during which Vos fell in love with the assassin Asajj Ventress and was forced to learn the ways of the dark side of the Force.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.91m
species
  • Kiffar
Weapons

News + Features

Show More Loading...

Video

Show More Loading...

Gallery

Quinlan Vos Biography Gallery

  • Images
Next Page »

History

Quinlan Vos and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Coruscant during The Clone Wars

After the bounty hunter Cad Bane freed Ziro the Hutt from a Republic prison, the Jedi Council sent Obi-Wan Kenobi and Quinlan Vos to return Ziro and capture Bane. Vos’s brash ways had given him a reputation as a maverick Jedi, a contrast to the relatively staid Kenobi.

Quinlan Vos fighting Cad Bane on Teth

Vos and Obi-Wan tracked Ziro from Nal Hutta to Teth, where they discovered an unknown killer had shot Ziro dead. They skirmished with Cad Bane, who arrived at the same time they did, but the bounty hunter escaped them as well.

Quinlan Vos and Asajj Ventress as seen on the cover of

Later, Vos was given a difficult assignment by the Jedi Council: assassinate Count Dooku. Going undercover, he teamed up with Dooku’s former apprentice, the assassin Asajj Ventress. Vos fell in love with Ventress, who persuaded him to learn the ways of the dark side in order to defeat Dooku. As Vos would discover, such dalliances are extremely perilous for Jedi. 

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved