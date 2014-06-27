-
Eta-2 Jedi Starfighter
With the outbreak of the Clone Wars, the Jedi were pressed into the forefront of military activity, serving as generals in the campaign against the Separatists. The demands of combat drove advancements in the Jedi starfighter arsenal, resulting in modifications to existing craft and a new generation of fighters. The Eta-2 was smaller than the earlier Delta-7 but boasted greater firepower. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi flew Eta-2s during the Battle of Coruscant, where Obi-Wan’s fighter was badly damaged by Separatist buzz droids. Some design elements of the Eta-2 were later incorporated into the Empire’s TIE fighters.
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 5.47m