Clone Commander Cody

The leader of the renowned 212th Attack Battalion, Commander Cody fought alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi during many battles, developing a working relationship marked by mutual trust and camaraderie.

Cody was sometimes cautious but always highly capable, leading his troops effectively on missions ranging from straightforward infantry assaults to infiltration raids. He formed a friendship with his fellow clone Captain Rex, who served Anakin Skywalker.

Despite Cody’s friendship with Obi-Wan, he didn’t hesitate when he received Order 66 from Supreme Chancellor Palpatine at the end of the Clone Wars. Obeying the Republic’s commander-in-chief, Cody gave the order to fire on his Jedi General, then sent troops to see if he’d been killed.