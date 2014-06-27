-
Clone Commander Cody
A natural and practical leader in the clone army, Commander Cody's keen ability to strategize, combined with his fierce combat style in the heat of battle once earned him the respect of the Jedi and of his fellow clones. After years in service to General Obi-Wan Kenobi and working alongside his friend Captain Rex, when Darth Sidious executed Order 66, Cody's loyalty was eclipsed by his clone indoctrination, and he ordered his troops to fire on the Jedi. But after serving the Galactic Empire for a time, Cody began to realize that the Empire's idea of order called for brute force and bending the truth. And after leading a mission to secure the world of Desix in the name on the Emperor, Cody vanished.
Male
Height: 1.83m
The leader of the renowned 212th Attack Battalion, Commander Cody fought alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi during many battles, developing a working relationship marked by mutual trust and camaraderie.
Cody was sometimes cautious but always highly capable, leading his troops effectively on missions ranging from straightforward infantry assaults to infiltration raids. He formed a friendship with his fellow clone Captain Rex, who served Anakin Skywalker.
Despite Cody’s friendship with Obi-Wan, he didn’t hesitate when he received Order 66 from Supreme Chancellor Palpatine at the end of the Clone Wars. Obeying the Republic’s commander-in-chief, Cody gave the order to fire on his Jedi General, then sent troops to see if he’d been killed.