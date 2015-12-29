Pre Vizsla

In his quest to take over Mandalore, Vizsla first looked to disrupt its stability, organizing several attacks through Death Watch and a secret alliance with Count Dooku. Leading Death Watch from mining camp bases on Concordia, the group’s continued attacks were so successful they garnered the attention of Obi-Wan Kenobi, an old friend of Duchess Satine. The Jedi tracked the terrorist acts to Concordia, where Vizsla revealed himself as the head of Death Watch. The two warriors dueled, both surviving to fight another day.



Despite the revelation of his true intentions, Vizsla continued to toil towards his goal. He next aligned with Mandalorian Senator Tal Merrik to apprehend Duchess Satine in an effort to prevent her from garnering support in the Senate, but the plan failed. Vizsla then hatched a scheme to assassinate Duchess Satine, but this also did not come to fruition.

A new opportunity arose for Vizsla and Death Watch with the discovery of a shuttle in deep space. Inside the craft were a severely injured Darth Maul and Savage Opress, the Sith brothers, reeling from a recent battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Weequay pirates. With a common enemy in Kenobi, Vizsla and the Sith joined forces. Maul spearheaded the Shadow Collective -- a group of the galaxy’s most powerful gangsters -- and with Vizsla, staged a fake attack on Mandalore. Death Watch swooped in to save the planet, as scripted, and won Mandalore. After the victory, however, the Death Watch leader betrayed the Sith. It would be his last mistake. Maul challenged Vizsla to a duel -- Maul using his lightsaber, Vizsla wielding the ancient darksaber and his Mandalorian weapons. It was an intense battle, but ultimately, the Sith was too powerful. At the fight’s finish, Maul beheaded Vizsla with one swift, merciless stroke.