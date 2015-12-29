ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Wat Tambor

    databank

    Wat Tambor

    The foreman of the Techno Union, Wat Tambor was one of the original and most fervent Separatist leaders, pledging his loyalty and his battle droid armies to Count Dooku at a pivotal meeting on Geonosis. Later in the war, Tambor was appointed emir of Ryloth. His occupation was a cruel one, in which Tambor stripped the Twi'leks of whatever valuables he could find, then bombed their villages.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.98m

Gallery

Emir Wat Tambor Biography Gallery

  • Images

History

Wat Tambor walking past an eavesdropping Obi-Wan Kenobi

The lead engineer of the Techno Union, Wat Tambor controlled the most advanced military assets in the galaxy. At a secret meeting on Geonosis, Tambor pledged those assets to Count Dooku’s Separatist movement.

Wat Tambor during The Clone Wars

Tambor supervised the brutal Separatist occupation of Ryloth, starving its people and bombing villages while looting as many valuables as he could. His greed proved his undoing, however, as he was caught by Republic forces.

Wat Tambor meeting his demise at the hands of Darth Vader on Mustafar

Freed from Republic custody, Tambor immediately rejoined the Separatist cause. But the war was near its end. Tambor sought refuge with his fellow Separatists on Utapau before being transported to Mustafar – where he would finally have to answer for his crimes.

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved