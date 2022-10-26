Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. Tales Of The Jedi is coming to Disney+. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi | Poster Gallery
October 26, 2022
Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction
A six-episode event featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi -- Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved