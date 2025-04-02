Two Favorite Star Wars Bounty Hunters are Back for Tales of the Underworld

In the newly revealed trailer and poster, catch up with Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane before the third season of original shorts debuts May 4, 2025 on Disney+.

Lady Asajj Ventress and her yellow lightsaber are back alongside the infamous quick-draw Cad Bane in a new anthology of animated shorts.

Today, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the third installment in the Tales anthology series following Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, revisiting beloved characters to explore previously untold yet pivotal stories. Streaming on Disney+ this Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Tales of the Underworld is a six-episode journey following two notorious bounty hunters: former dark side assassin Asajj Ventress as she’s given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, and outlaw Cad Bane as he faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a marshal on the other side of the law.

In the new trailer for the series, fans get a glimpse at how Ventress and Bane are surviving in the shadow of the Empire. In a tattered cloak, Ventress — last seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 — ignites her saber to face a mysterious enemy with a red blade while a young Padawan grapples with life after Order 66. And donning his iconic hat, Bane finds himself in another tense blaster fight as steelpeckers circle overhead, a standoff that reminds us of his live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

The new key art for the series gives us a closer look at a host of new characters and one other familiar face: Latts Razzi, the Theelin bounty hunter we first met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ventress, Bane, and the rest hover over a credit symbol, the third in a trilogy of posters that previously showcased the Jedi Order symbol and the Imperial cog emblem.

Tales of the Underworld stars returning voice actors Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress and Corey Burton as Cad Bane, as well as Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

Watch the stories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi and Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee in Tales of the Empire now, then stream Tales of the Underworld when it arrives on Disney+ May 4, 2025.