    Clone Commander Wolffe (clone designation CC-3636) served under General Plo Koon in the Clone Wars, as commander of the tight-knit unit known as the Wolfpack. A seasoned and battered combatant, Wolffe has witnessed some of the worst the war has to offer. Early in the Clone Wars, he lost his entire command when Master Plo's flagship, Triumphant, was destroyed by the despicable General Grievous. Despite such tragedy, he fights on bravely, proudly brandishing his battle scars and instilling loyalty among his men.

Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.83m
History

Commander Wolffe and the 104th Battalion standing with Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, and C-3PO

Commander Wolffe served alongside Jedi General Plo Koon during the Clone Wars, forming his squad of clone troopers – nicknamed the Wolfpack -- into one of the most celebrated units in the Grand Army of the Republic.

Commander Wolffe without his helmet

The detail-focused Wolffe – who’d lost an eye in a close encounter with Asajj Ventress – had a sense of strategy superior to that of most clone officers, making him a highly effective complement to Plo. 

Commander Wolffe attempting to apprehend Ahsoka Tano

Wolffe and his soldiers fought in many battles, but were also given missions away from the battlefield. They brought badly needed supplies to the devastated planet of Aleen and hunted Ahsoka Tano through Coruscant’s underlevels after her apparent betrayal of the Jedi Order.

Commander Wollfe standing beside Captain Rex on Seelos

Years after the Clone Wars, Wolffe hunted joopa on the plains of Seelos with his fellow clones Rex and Gregor. When Kanan Jarrus and his ghost crew showed up one day, Wolffe was the first to question the Jedi’s motives and even went so far as to contact the Empire. Rex was able to talk sense into the weary clone but it was too late. The Empire had sent a probe droid and discovered the crew’s whereabouts. 

