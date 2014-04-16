Clone Commander Wolffe

Commander Wolffe served alongside Jedi General Plo Koon during the Clone Wars, forming his squad of clone troopers – nicknamed the Wolfpack -- into one of the most celebrated units in the Grand Army of the Republic.

The detail-focused Wolffe – who’d lost an eye in a close encounter with Asajj Ventress – had a sense of strategy superior to that of most clone officers, making him a highly effective complement to Plo.

Wolffe and his soldiers fought in many battles, but were also given missions away from the battlefield. They brought badly needed supplies to the devastated planet of Aleen and hunted Ahsoka Tano through Coruscant’s underlevels after her apparent betrayal of the Jedi Order.

Years after the Clone Wars, Wolffe hunted joopa on the plains of Seelos with his fellow clones Rex and Gregor. When Kanan Jarrus and his ghost crew showed up one day, Wolffe was the first to question the Jedi’s motives and even went so far as to contact the Empire. Rex was able to talk sense into the weary clone but it was too late. The Empire had sent a probe droid and discovered the crew’s whereabouts.