-
Jedi T-6 Shuttle
An older design used by the Jedi Knights, the T-6 shuttle was pressed into heavier service by the necessities of the Clone Wars. The half-circle shaped ship has a rotating body, allowing for flexibility of configurations when landing on planetary surfaces or docking with starships and stations. The Jedi primarily used the T-6 as a peacetime conveyance, hence it has no weapons. The ship's reliable hyperdrive and larger interior space meant that interstellar travel in a T-6 was far more comfortable than in a cramped Jedi starfighter. In case of emergency, the ship's crew could launch ejection seats that deploy spheroid survival capsules that not only contain vital atmospheric pressure, but also cushion impact.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 22.8m