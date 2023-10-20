Katarina Cruz spends most of her time talking, thinking, and writing about Star Wars. Her passions are rooted in any and all creative endeavors, especially in content creation and crafting. She enjoys reading, filmmaking, baking, and picking up new interests. She aspires to one day win at Star Wars trivia. If there’s a project featuring the found family trope, she won’t be far behind.
- NEWS + FEATURES
- VIDEO
- FILMS
- SERIES
- GAMES + INTERACTIVE
- DATABANK
- DISNEY+
- More More
STAR WARS ON DISNEY+
First Star Wars Memory
Playing LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga with my sisters (I was always R2-D2)
Favorite Film
Return of the Jedi…unless the Season 1 premiere of The Bad Batch counts
Favorite Character
Omega
Favorite Scene
Anything involving clones, a little blue guy, or a valuable lesson.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved