A hulking Kyuzo from Phatrong, Embo won renown during the Clone Wars for his skills as a bounty hunter and hat-for-hire. He was a skilled shot with his bowcaster and used his distinctive headgear as a boomerang – an unexpected move that took many a quarry by surprise.

Embo worked for many bounty-hunting crews, signing on at various points with the likes of Sugi, Cad Bane and Boba Fett, as well as taking on solo missions aboard his saucer-shaped starship, the Guillotine. Embo was a professional who fulfilled any contract he agreed to, but his only true loyalty was to Marrok, his pet anooba.