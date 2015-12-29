ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • ARC-170 Starfighter

    databank

    ARC-170 Starfighter

    Protecting the skies over Republic worlds were specialized clone fighter forces flying the latest in starfighter technology. The ARC-170 fighter was a bulky, aggressive ship covered with weapons. Three clone trooper pilots operated this advanced combat craft, with a pilot handling the flight maneuvers, a copilot operating the laser cannons mounted on the ship's wide wings, and a tailgunner operating the dorsal rear-facing cannon. The fighter also carried an astromech droid for onboard repairs.

Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 12.71m
  • Length: 19.85m wingspan
  • Height: 3.81m

