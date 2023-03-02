-
Zillo Beast
An ancient creature accidentally unearthed on Malastare during an intense battle of the Clone Wars, the zillo beast was a monster of legend. The enormous animal proved to be nearly invulnerable to Republic weaponry, prompting intense interest from then-Chancellor Palpatine. At his order, the creature was incapacitated and transported to a secure research facility on Coruscant, before it broke free and terrorized the capital. In the era of the Empire, Emperor Palpatine's scientists continue to work on harnessing the species' natural gifts, with disastrous consequences. On one occasion, an Imperial craft carrying a modified version of the creature crash-landed on the world of Silla, leaving the modified zillo to blindly hunt for power sources, gulping at energy conduits to propel its rapid growth, and feasting on one of the planet's solar farms.
-
Male
-
Length: 97.0m