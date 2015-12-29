A young Pantoran, Riyo Chuchi represented her star system during the Galactic Republic’s final years. When Chuchi discovered that Pantora’s chairman, Chi Cho, was dismissing the legitimate claim of the Talz to the planet Orto Plutonia, the young Senator had to balance her loyalty to her people with her duty to uphold galactic law.

Chuchi learned a valuable lesson on Orto Plutonia, working to forge a peace with the Talz. But she had to take more direct action when the Trade Federation kidnapped the daughters of Pantora’s new chairman, Baron Papanoida, and blockaded Chuchi’s homeworld.