The Cerean Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi was a member of the Jedi Council when Qui-Gon Jinn arrived at the Jedi Temple with a strange story: He had fought a Force-using warrior on Tatooine. Ki-Adi-Mundi doubted Qui-Gon’s contention that the Sith had survived and now threatened the Jedi again.

During the Clone Wars, Ki-Adi-Mundi was one of many Jedi to serve the Republic as a general leading clone troops against the Separatists’ droid armies. Among other campaigns, he fought in the First and Second Battles of Geonosis and the Outer Rim Sieges.

Despite his years of Jedi training, Ki-Adi-Mundi was caught by surprise when Supreme Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66 to the clone troopers under his command. He turned in disbelief as the troops he served with turned their weapons on him, firing the shots that ended his life.