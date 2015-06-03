-
Ki-Adi-Mundi
Ki-Adi-Mundi was a Cerean alien who sat on the Jedi Council. A humanoid being, Ki's most distinguishing physical feature was an enlarged conical cranium that contained a binary brain. When Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn reported a Sith attack during the events surrounding the Battle of Naboo, Ki-Adi-Mundi expressed shock at the notion. "Impossible," he remarked, "the Sith have been extinct for a millennium." He also failed to see how far Count Dooku had fallen from the Jedi ideals just prior to the Clone Wars, believing that Dooku was incapable of violence or murder.
-
Mygeeto
-
Cerea
-
Male
-
Height: 1.98m
Video
© 2015 Disney
Ki-Adi-Mundi Biography Gallery
- Images
The Cerean Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi was a member of the Jedi Council when Qui-Gon Jinn arrived at the Jedi Temple with a strange story: He had fought a Force-using warrior on Tatooine. Ki-Adi-Mundi doubted Qui-Gon’s contention that the Sith had survived and now threatened the Jedi again.
During the Clone Wars, Ki-Adi-Mundi was one of many Jedi to serve the Republic as a general leading clone troops against the Separatists’ droid armies. Among other campaigns, he fought in the First and Second Battles of Geonosis and the Outer Rim Sieges.
Despite his years of Jedi training, Ki-Adi-Mundi was caught by surprise when Supreme Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66 to the clone troopers under his command. He turned in disbelief as the troops he served with turned their weapons on him, firing the shots that ended his life.