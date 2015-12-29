Mandalorian Gauntlet starfighter

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    The Gauntlet starfighter is a sleek combat ship that also serves as a troop transport. It has a sleek primary hull flanked by large pivoting wings that contain the craft's drives. The wings are on a collared mount, which can rotate independently from the hull, offering the ship remarkable maneuverability for a fighter of its size. In addition, the Gauntlet packs a punch, carrying two forward laser cannons and a pair of rearward-facing cannons that flank its boarding tube.

