Queen Miraj Scintel

    The Queen of Zygerria, Miraj Scintel longs for a return to glory for her people. Ages ago, the Zygerrian Slave Empire stretched across many sectors, supplying luckless labor to unscrupulous masters in the galaxy. Scintel takes advantage of a Republic distracted by war to grow the slave trade, allied by the Separatist Alliance. When Anakin Skywalker goes undercover to infiltrate Scintel's court, and discover the whereabouts of a vanished colony of Togruta artisans, the wily Queen takes interest in him. She sees in Anakin a prize to own and overpower, and uses her seductive charms to her full advantage.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Female
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.85m
species
Weapons

