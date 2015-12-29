-
Queen Miraj Scintel
The Queen of Zygerria, Miraj Scintel longs for a return to glory for her people. Ages ago, the Zygerrian Slave Empire stretched across many sectors, supplying luckless labor to unscrupulous masters in the galaxy. Scintel takes advantage of a Republic distracted by war to grow the slave trade, allied by the Separatist Alliance. When Anakin Skywalker goes undercover to infiltrate Scintel's court, and discover the whereabouts of a vanished colony of Togruta artisans, the wily Queen takes interest in him. She sees in Anakin a prize to own and overpower, and uses her seductive charms to her full advantage.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.85m
species
Weapons