-
Latts Razzi
Beautiful and deadly, Latts Razzi was a Theelin bounty hunter who operated during the Clone Wars. Used to high style and first class comforts, Razzi charged exorbitant rates but had the skills to back them. Aside from her pinpoint accuracy with a blaster pistol, she was an expert unarmed fighter in several forms of exotic combat. Draped around her shoulders were triple rows of a scaled boa, which when snapped like a whip or lariat, proved to be much more than a fashion accessory.
Appearances
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.79m
species
-
Theelin
Weapons