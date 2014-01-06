The Trandoshan bounty hunter Bossk’s relationship with Boba Fett dated back to the very beginnings of Fett’s career, when Bossk joined Aurra Sing, Fett and Castas on a mission to avenge Jango Fett’s death. The mission ended with Bossk in a Republic prison on Coruscant, where he served as the young hunter’s muscle. Their relationship continued after their release, with jobs on planets such as Quarzite.

After the Empire’s rise, Bossk became one of the galaxy’s most-feared hunters, seeking fugitives in his ship, the Hound’s Tooth. One mission took him to Lothal, where he hired an urchin named Ezra Bridger to serve as a guide.

Years later, Bossk once again stood alongside Boba Fett. The two answered Darth Vader’s call for hunters to locate the Millennium Falcon and bring her passengers to Imperial justice.