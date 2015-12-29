The Star Wars galaxy contains billions of stars and is home to trillions of beings living on millions of worlds governed over millennia of galactic history by the Republic, the Empire and the New Republic. It’s the setting for countless stories of good and evil, chronicled in Star Wars movies, TV shows, video games, books, comics and more.

This page, originally created as an online companion for the 2009 reference book Star Wars: The Essential Atlas, collects key maps and documents of interest to students of galactic cartography. Bookmark it and check back for updates from the galaxy far, far away!